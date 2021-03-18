Previous
Next
Crockery Circles by pcoulson
Photo 1045

Crockery Circles

Another entry in this weeks Challenge 52 (Circles) some pieces from our dinner tea service
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...that looks posh !
March 18th, 2021  
Anja
Lovely! Beautifully presented, too.
March 18th, 2021  
Dianne
Not only is this a lovely image but also a beautiful crockery set. Fav
March 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise