Photo 1045
Crockery Circles
Another entry in this weeks Challenge 52 (Circles) some pieces from our dinner tea service
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
circles
,
crockery
,
52wc-2021-w11
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ohhh...that looks posh !
March 18th, 2021
Anja
Lovely! Beautifully presented, too.
March 18th, 2021
Dianne
Not only is this a lovely image but also a beautiful crockery set. Fav
March 18th, 2021
