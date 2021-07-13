Previous
Wild Phacelia by pcoulson
Wild Phacelia

Noticed a clump of wild Phacelia and waited for a bee to come along to add interest to the shot.
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Poppo Livy
Great focus and PoV Peter
July 13th, 2021  
