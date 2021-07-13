Sign up
Photo 1161
Wild Phacelia
Noticed a clump of wild Phacelia and waited for a bee to come along to add interest to the shot.
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2822
photos
96
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th July 2021 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
bee
,
wild
,
phacelia
Poppo Livy
ace
Great focus and PoV Peter
July 13th, 2021
