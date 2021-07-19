Sign up
Photo 1166
1954 Jaguar
Noticed this 1954 C type Le Mans Jaguar race car leaving the bar/restaurant, I asked the owner if I could get a photograph, clearly he said yes and I got him to move the car for a better background location:)
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
0
0
