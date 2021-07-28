Sign up
Photo 1176
Wet Day
Thunder and heavy rain most of the day much to wet to be in the garden.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2837
photos
95
followers
14
following
322% complete
1169
1170
1171
1172
1173
1174
1175
1176
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th July 2021 4:15pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
Heather
ace
Love this with the raindrops in focus and the background softened. (We had a day like this yesterday.)
July 28th, 2021
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many thanks for your lovely comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated:)
July 28th, 2021
