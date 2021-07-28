Previous
Wet Day by pcoulson
Photo 1176

Wet Day

Thunder and heavy rain most of the day much to wet to be in the garden.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Peter

Heather
Love this with the raindrops in focus and the background softened. (We had a day like this yesterday.)
July 28th, 2021  
Peter
@365projectorgheatherb Many thanks for your lovely comment and Fav Heather as always its appreciated:)
July 28th, 2021  
