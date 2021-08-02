Sign up
Photo 1181
Posh Lady
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Low Key" best on black
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2842
photos
94
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd August 2021 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
low key
,
tabletop
,
52wc-2021-w31
