Lincoln Cathedral by pcoulson
Photo 1192

Lincoln Cathedral

View looking at the Chapter House part and the statue to the Lincolnshire Poet Alfred Lord Tennyson, I was in Lincoln for a few days but could not load my images until I was home
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
