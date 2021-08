Telling the story

One of the enactors telling the stories of the ones named on one of the bomber command memorial walls, Ann told us the story of Nursing Sister Jane Curran of the Queen Alexandra's Royal Army Nursing Corps lost on 04-10-1945 when travelling along with 15 other nurses in Lancaster aircraft PA278 to Selonika in Greece were they all worked at the hospital, the aircraft had an engine problem and crashed into the sea all were lost and their bodies never found.