Previous
Next
Police Search Dogs by pcoulson
Photo 1214

Police Search Dogs

Saw this Police search dog handler walking the dogs after being on duty, the brown/white dog detects drugs the other detects explosives and guns.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
332% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise