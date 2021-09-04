Sign up
Photo 1214
Police Search Dogs
Saw this Police search dog handler walking the dogs after being on duty, the brown/white dog detects drugs the other detects explosives and guns.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th September 2021 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
police
,
search dogs
