Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1217
Macro rose
Captured this black soldier fly on one of are white roses
7th September 2021
7th Sep 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2878
photos
93
followers
14
following
333% complete
View this month »
1210
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th September 2021 12:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
macro
,
rose
,
black soldier fly
Heather
ace
What an amazing close-up, Peter! I love the white petals as a background to the yellow stamens and the black fly. Super fav here!
September 7th, 2021
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many thanks for your wonderful comment and adding as a Fav, as always they are both appreciated Heather:)
September 7th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close