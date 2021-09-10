Previous
Next
Telephone Repair by pcoulson
Photo 1220

Telephone Repair

BT telephone engineer working on the old wired telephone system, funnily enough our road and area has fibre optic cables installed for telephone, broadband and TV.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
334% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise