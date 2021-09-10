Sign up
Photo 1220
Telephone Repair
BT telephone engineer working on the old wired telephone system, funnily enough our road and area has fibre optic cables installed for telephone, broadband and TV.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2881
photos
93
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
10th September 2021 1:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
telephone
,
repair
,
bt
,
engineer
