Photo 1298
First Snow
The first snow this autumn fell overnight had to clear my wifes car:)
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
snow
Jay Holm
ace
I could have done one of these today. This is our first real accumulation.
November 27th, 2021
