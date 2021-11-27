Previous
First Snow by pcoulson
Photo 1298

First Snow

The first snow this autumn fell overnight had to clear my wifes car:)
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Jay Holm ace
I could have done one of these today. This is our first real accumulation.
November 27th, 2021  
