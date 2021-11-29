Previous
Rosemary High Key by pcoulson
Photo 1300

Rosemary High Key

My entry for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "High Key" take this morning in my garden using a white mounting board to isolate the plant using natural light reflected off the snow OMG it was cold.
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Peter

Annie-Sue ace
we have to Suffer for our Art!! I think you've achieved what you set out to.
November 29th, 2021  
Caterina ace
Very nice. Fav
November 29th, 2021  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice image!
November 29th, 2021  
