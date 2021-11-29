Sign up
Photo 1300
Rosemary High Key
My entry for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "High Key" take this morning in my garden using a white mounting board to isolate the plant using natural light reflected off the snow OMG it was cold.
29th November 2021
29th Nov 21
3
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
2965
photos
92
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th November 2021 11:13am
Tags
high key
,
rosemary
,
52wc-2021-w48
Annie-Sue
ace
we have to Suffer for our Art!! I think you've achieved what you set out to.
November 29th, 2021
Caterina
ace
Very nice. Fav
November 29th, 2021
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice image!
November 29th, 2021
