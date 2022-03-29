Sign up
Photo 1420
Purple Calla Lily
One of the plants my wife received on mothers day
29th March 2022
29th Mar 22
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3086
photos
92
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th March 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
lily
,
calla
Diana
ace
So many beautiful blooms, lovely shot of them.
March 29th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, I hope it lasts and maybe will go into the garden later?
March 29th, 2022
Dianne
A lovely image and gorgeous coloured flower.
March 29th, 2022
Kim Capson
ace
Beautiful colour!
March 29th, 2022
