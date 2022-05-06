Previous
Dark Tulip by pcoulson
Dark Tulip

One of our black tulips although ours are not that black this year.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, love the frilly petals
May 6th, 2022  
Hazel ace
We have some in a pot. Very hard to photograph!
May 6th, 2022  
