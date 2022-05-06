Sign up
Photo 1458
Dark Tulip
One of our black tulips although ours are not that black this year.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
2
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3124
photos
92
followers
15
following
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
1458
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
6th May 2022 11:38am
Tags
tulip
Judith Johnson
Beautiful, love the frilly petals
May 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
We have some in a pot. Very hard to photograph!
May 6th, 2022
