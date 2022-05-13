Sign up
Photo 1465
Herdwick Lamb
A very young Herdwick Lamb my entry in a non domestic animal
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3131
photos
92
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
13th May 2022 12:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lamb
,
herdwick
,
ndao4
Heather
ace
Sweet!
May 13th, 2022
