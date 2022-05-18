Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1470
Orange Rhododendron
On show in the sun today
18th May 2022
18th May 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
1470
plant
orange
rhododendron
Annie-Sue
ace
so striking! I've seen a few orange ones too - and I'm going to have one for my garden next year :-)
May 18th, 2022
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you for your comment Annie-Sue, this was not in my garden it’s on a path along the Rochdale Canal:)
May 18th, 2022
