Previous
Next
Photo 1471
Running Water
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Opersites", Solid Rock and liquid water
19th May 2022
19th May 22
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th May 2022 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
rock
,
waterfall
,
52wc-2022-w20
,
opersites
Judith Johnson
Fabulous!
May 19th, 2022
