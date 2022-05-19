Previous
Next
Running Water by pcoulson
Photo 1471

Running Water

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 "Opersites", Solid Rock and liquid water
19th May 2022 19th May 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
Fabulous!
May 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise