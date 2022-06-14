Waiting the Whistle

A shot of a steam train about to leave Sheringham station on the North Norfolk Railway,

The railway line and station closed closed on 28th February 1959.

In 2005 this line became a ‘Community Rail Route’, which means that the local organizations have a say in its management and promotion, which has furthered its success. In 2010 the railway undertook one of its most ambitious projects, to rebuild the level crossing at Sheringham to reconnect with the national network. With the help of donations from enthusiasts, well-wishers and local government, volunteers and contractors toiled though one of the worst winters in decades to reinstate the crossing. Their hard work was rewarded on March 11th when BR ‘Britannia’ Class no. 70013 ‘Oliver Cromwell’ hauled a special train from London King’s Cross to Holt over the crossing, the first passenger train to do so in 34 years.The heritage railway is fondly known as the “Poppy Line’ after the 19th Century poet and theatre critic Clement Scott coined the term “Poppyland” referring to the unspoilt coastal area around Sheringham where poppies grow in abundance.

You can enjoy the 11 mile round trip on board an historic steam train every day of the week.