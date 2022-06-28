Previous
Recovering in the sun by pcoulson
Photo 1511

Recovering in the sun

This male blackbird was resting in our garden after an attack resulting in the loss of a few feathers, we put seed and water down for him, he had some water and after 30 minutes flew away just fine:)
28th June 2022

Peter

Caterina ace
Excellent picture with all those details of the feathers and the yellow beak! Fav
June 28th, 2022  
