Previous
Next
Photo 1511
Recovering in the sun
This male blackbird was resting in our garden after an attack resulting in the loss of a few feathers, we put seed and water down for him, he had some water and after 30 minutes flew away just fine:)
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
1
3
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3179
photos
93
followers
15
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
28th June 2022 5:02pm
Tags
blackbird
Caterina
ace
Excellent picture with all those details of the feathers and the yellow beak! Fav
June 28th, 2022
