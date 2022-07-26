Sign up
Photo 1538
Exploding Water Balloon
Inspired by Jackie
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
water balloon images the posted the other day. fanced having a try myself not an easy thing to capture.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3206
photos
94
followers
16
following
421% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
26th July 2022 3:29pm
Tags
balloon
,
water
JackieR
ace
That is fabulous!!!! It's great fun isn't it!!!?? Better than any I got so here's a fav
July 26th, 2022
