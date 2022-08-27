Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1570
Standing Tall
Walked passed a garden with five very tall sunflowers
27th August 2022
27th Aug 22
1
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3241
photos
94
followers
16
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th August 2022 4:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sunflower
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these beauties.
August 28th, 2022
