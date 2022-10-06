Previous
Shaggy Parasol by pcoulson
Photo 1610

Shaggy Parasol

The Shaggy Parasol Mushroom, very common thorough out the UK, it is edible but only when cooked,
6th October 2022 6th Oct 22

Peter

@pcoulson
Peter
Photo Details

