Halifax Bomber

I was on a night photoshoot at the Yorkshire Air Museum near York last night, this is a British WWII Handley Page Halifax Bomber of the type flown from here in WWII

The museum is on the site of RAF Elvington it was the home of 77 Squadron flying Halifax bombers,

Heavy losses were suffered by 77 Squadron during the bombing campaign, by the end of hostilities the unit had lost 80 Halifaxes with the loss of over 500 aircrew, all before before they left Elvington in 1944.