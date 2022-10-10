Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1614
Skin Imperfection
My enty in this weeks Capture 52 "Imperfections"
I burnt my arm the other day and its still on the mend, hence imperfection on my skin.
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3285
photos
93
followers
16
following
442% complete
View this month »
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
10th October 2022 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
imperfection
,
52wc-2022-w41
Judith Johnson
Oh no! Hope it soon heals
October 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks like a nasty burn, hope it heals soon.
October 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close