Skin Imperfection by pcoulson
Skin Imperfection

My enty in this weeks Capture 52 "Imperfections"
I burnt my arm the other day and its still on the mend, hence imperfection on my skin.
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
Judith Johnson
Oh no! Hope it soon heals
October 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
That looks like a nasty burn, hope it heals soon.
October 10th, 2022  
