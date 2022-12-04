Previous
Misty Start by pcoulson
Photo 1669

Misty Start

Cold and misty start this morning on way walk along the canal
4th December 2022 4th Dec 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 4th, 2022  
Speedwell
Very atmospheric...
December 4th, 2022  
Peter ace
@bkbinthecity Thank you for your comment Brian:)
December 4th, 2022  
Peter ace
@speedwell Many thanks for your comment not only that but cold to:)
December 4th, 2022  
Heather ace
A great perspective to capture the winding walkway and the canal in the mist. Nice with the cyclists in the foreground and the walkers further on, softened by the mist. I really like this shot, Peter! Fav
December 4th, 2022  
