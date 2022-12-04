Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1669
Misty Start
Cold and misty start this morning on way walk along the canal
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3340
photos
91
followers
16
following
457% complete
View this month »
1662
1663
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th December 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
mist
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 4th, 2022
Speedwell
Very atmospheric...
December 4th, 2022
Peter
ace
@bkbinthecity
Thank you for your comment Brian:)
December 4th, 2022
Peter
ace
@speedwell
Many thanks for your comment not only that but cold to:)
December 4th, 2022
Heather
ace
A great perspective to capture the winding walkway and the canal in the mist. Nice with the cyclists in the foreground and the walkers further on, softened by the mist. I really like this shot, Peter! Fav
December 4th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close