Photo 1671
Wind Turbine
The problem with clean energy, no wind, no sun no energy generation,
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
landscape
wind
turbine
Annie-Sue
So true. When we needed energy last week there was none to be had. Waves are the way forward!
December 6th, 2022
