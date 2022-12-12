Previous
Next
Old School by pcoulson
Photo 1677

Old School

Lightcliffe C of E Primary School built in 1859 and still in use today
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Looks lovely in black and white. So good that it still exists as a school after all these years.
December 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise