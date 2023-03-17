Previous
Next
Dramatic Perspective by pcoulson
Photo 1772

Dramatic Perspective

Looking to capture drama for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Drama" here is Mr S Ony out looking for a dramatic angle.
17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
485% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
Yes, there is great drama in this shot, Peter! It works really well in b&w too!
March 17th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
very good!
March 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise