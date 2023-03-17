Sign up
Photo 1772
Dramatic Perspective
Looking to capture drama for this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Drama" here is Mr S Ony out looking for a dramatic angle.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
drama
52wc-2023-w11
Heather
Yes, there is great drama in this shot, Peter! It works really well in b&w too!
March 17th, 2023
Annie-Sue
very good!
March 17th, 2023
