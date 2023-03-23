Previous
White Swan by pcoulson
Photo 1778

White Swan

Captured on the water today
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
JackieR ace
Fabulous composition of contrasting textures and light
March 23rd, 2023  
Heather ace
Great focus, Peter, to capture this beautiful white swan! And lovely reflections in the rippling water! Fav
March 23rd, 2023  
Peter ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you Jackie, I took the shot simply because of the patterns in the water :)
March 23rd, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Many thanks for both your wonderful comment and Fav as always they are appreciated, could not resist taking the shot after noticing the patterns and light on the water:)
March 23rd, 2023  
Babs ace
He looks very serene paddling along. Love the ripples on the water.
March 23rd, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
love its heads!
March 23rd, 2023  
