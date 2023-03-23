Sign up
Photo 1778
White Swan
Captured on the water today
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
6
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
23rd March 2023 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
swan
JackieR
ace
Fabulous composition of contrasting textures and light
March 23rd, 2023
Heather
ace
Great focus, Peter, to capture this beautiful white swan! And lovely reflections in the rippling water! Fav
March 23rd, 2023
Peter
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you Jackie, I took the shot simply because of the patterns in the water :)
March 23rd, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Many thanks for both your wonderful comment and Fav as always they are appreciated, could not resist taking the shot after noticing the patterns and light on the water:)
March 23rd, 2023
Babs
ace
He looks very serene paddling along. Love the ripples on the water.
March 23rd, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
love its heads!
March 23rd, 2023
