Photo 1878
Scott Redding
British rider Scott Redding at the world superbike championship round at Donington Park
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
1
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
2nd July 2023 1:17pm
Tags
scott redding
,
wsbk
,
donington park". motorbike
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
July 3rd, 2023
