Adamski Treatment by pcoulson
Photo 1885

Adamski Treatment

Following Diana's @ludwigsdiana current excellent postings I was inspired to have a go at producing an Adamski effect image myself.
9th July 2023 9th Jul 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
don't know what this effect is - but it's great!
July 9th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nicely done
July 9th, 2023  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you so much Annie-Sue for your comment, it’s basically motion burring the background whilst keeping the main subject pin sharp :)
July 9th, 2023  
Peter ace
@corinnec Thank you Corinne for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
July 9th, 2023  
Annie-Sue ace
@pcoulson he's so separate from the background he looks like he's flying
July 9th, 2023  
Peter ace
@anniesue Yes just what I thought Annie-Sue, not the best type of image to start with but after spending ages getting it to work I needed something to post not been out with my camera today rained all day:)
July 9th, 2023  
Dianne
Certainly adds to the effect of incredible speed.
July 9th, 2023  
