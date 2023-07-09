Sign up
Previous
Photo 1885
Adamski Treatment
Following Diana's
@ludwigsdiana
current excellent postings I was inspired to have a go at producing an Adamski effect image myself.
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
7
2
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3564
photos
83
followers
17
following
516% complete
View this month »
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
9th July 2023 1:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motorbike
,
adamski
,
sportsaction15
Annie-Sue
ace
don't know what this effect is - but it's great!
July 9th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nicely done
July 9th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you so much Annie-Sue for your comment, it’s basically motion burring the background whilst keeping the main subject pin sharp :)
July 9th, 2023
Peter
ace
@corinnec
Thank you Corinne for your comment and Fav it’s appreciated:)
July 9th, 2023
Annie-Sue
ace
@pcoulson
he's so separate from the background he looks like he's flying
July 9th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Yes just what I thought Annie-Sue, not the best type of image to start with but after spending ages getting it to work I needed something to post not been out with my camera today rained all day:)
July 9th, 2023
Dianne
Certainly adds to the effect of incredible speed.
July 9th, 2023
