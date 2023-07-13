Previous
Poppy in the Sunlight by pcoulson
Poppy in the Sunlight

Got right down to capture the light on the poppy this afternoon.
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Peter

Peter
Caroline
Wonderful light and color. Fav and following.
July 13th, 2023  
JackieR ace
Oh peter, this is beautiful
July 13th, 2023  
