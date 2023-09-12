Previous
Sizergh Castle Cumbria by pcoulson
Sizergh Castle Cumbria

Sizergh has been the home of the Stricklands since 1239, since the 1950's it has been maintained by the National Trust and is the residence of Henry Hornyold-Stickland, the 8th Count della Catena.
