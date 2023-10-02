Previous
Unknown Photographer by pcoulson
Photo 1968

Unknown Photographer

Noticed this photographer on hims knees in Halifax this morning just had to take a shot.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Annie-Sue ace
I took one of someone taking a photograph of the viaduct yesterday - and I took another one filming herself posting a letter today - it's what we do!!!
October 2nd, 2023  
Dawn ace
An interesting candid
October 2nd, 2023  
