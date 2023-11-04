Sign up
Previous
Photo 2001
Rochdale Canal
View under the road bridge of the Rochdale Canal at Luddenden Foot in West Yorkshire
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
4
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3684
photos
83
followers
17
following
548% complete
1994
1995
1996
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
4th November 2023 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canal
,
rochdale canal
,
luddenden foot
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful shot.
November 5th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Beautiful. I’d love to live there.
November 5th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
How nice to have an apartment overlooking this scene.
November 5th, 2023
Babs
ace
Nice framing, what a lovely shot.
November 5th, 2023
