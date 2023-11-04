Previous
Rochdale Canal by pcoulson
Rochdale Canal

View under the road bridge of the Rochdale Canal at Luddenden Foot in West Yorkshire
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Peter

John Falconer ace
Beautiful shot.
November 5th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Beautiful. I’d love to live there.
November 5th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
How nice to have an apartment overlooking this scene.
November 5th, 2023  
Babs ace
Nice framing, what a lovely shot.
November 5th, 2023  
