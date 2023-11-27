Sign up
Previous
Photo 2024
Christmas Cactus
Its that time of year our Christmas Cactus is flowering
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
6
1
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3707
photos
83
followers
17
following
554% complete
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
27th November 2023 7:44pm
Tags
christmas
,
cactus
,
macro
Annie-Sue
ace
how complex they are!
November 27th, 2023
Heather
ace
A beautiful capture, Peter, with the dark background to show off the white, red, and yellow! Fav (I see we chose the same subject today :)
November 27th, 2023
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue they are delicate to:)
November 27th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
I’m so jealous! It’s lovely!
November 27th, 2023
Peter
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thank you for your lovely comment and Fav Heather, as always it’s appreciated, I had a piece of black mounting board behind and illuminate from the front to show it off:)
November 27th, 2023
Peter
ace
@louannwarren
Thank you for your comment Lou Ann, we also have a pink one just starting to flower:)
November 27th, 2023
