Previous
Christmas Cactus by pcoulson
Photo 2024

Christmas Cactus

Its that time of year our Christmas Cactus is flowering
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
how complex they are!
November 27th, 2023  
Heather ace
A beautiful capture, Peter, with the dark background to show off the white, red, and yellow! Fav (I see we chose the same subject today :)
November 27th, 2023  
Peter ace
@anniesue Thank you Annie-Sue they are delicate to:)
November 27th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
I’m so jealous! It’s lovely!
November 27th, 2023  
Peter ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thank you for your lovely comment and Fav Heather, as always it’s appreciated, I had a piece of black mounting board behind and illuminate from the front to show it off:)
November 27th, 2023  
Peter ace
@louannwarren Thank you for your comment Lou Ann, we also have a pink one just starting to flower:)
November 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise