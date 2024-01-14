Sign up
Photo 2072
Morning Sky
My start to the day taken from my backdoor, lots of planes already on their way to who knows were
14th January 2024
14th Jan 24
2
0
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3756
photos
82
followers
17
following
567% complete
View this month »
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th January 2024 8:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunrise
,
contrails
,
vapor trails
Dianne
Wow - lovely image and you didn’t have to go far to get it!
January 14th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Theyre going somewhere warm!!! Fab skyscape
January 14th, 2024
