Morning Run by pcoulson
Morning Run

We had a flurry of snow this morning noticed this runner in the snow shower just had time to get the one shot
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Peter

ace
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
Oh, gee this looks cold. I would be inside staying warm not out running in this weather, but it makes a lovely scene.
January 19th, 2024  
