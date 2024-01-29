Previous
Little Robin by pcoulson
Little Robin

Captured through the dining room window
29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Peter

@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Fabulous clarity
January 29th, 2024  
Heather ace
A nice clear capture of this little sweetie! (I do love your robins!) Lovely light and a nice soft dof, too! (Well done to get this shot through a window, Peter! I would never have known!) Fav
January 29th, 2024  
Peter ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Thank you for your lovely comment Jackie:)
January 29th, 2024  
