Photo 2081
Little Robin
Captured through the dining room window
29th January 2024
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th January 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
robin
JackieR
Fabulous clarity
January 29th, 2024
Heather
A nice clear capture of this little sweetie! (I do love your robins!) Lovely light and a nice soft dof, too! (Well done to get this shot through a window, Peter! I would never have known!) Fav
January 29th, 2024
Peter
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Thank you for your lovely comment Jackie:)
January 29th, 2024
