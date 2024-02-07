Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2090
Cliffe Hill Primary School
A modern building in Lightcliffe constructed within the last 10 years educating children from 5 to 11 years old.
7th February 2024
7th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3775
photos
81
followers
17
following
572% complete
View this month »
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
Latest from all albums
225
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
7th February 2024 12:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
school
,
architecture
,
for2024
Annie-Sue
ace
very different from the square schools of my youth!
February 7th, 2024
Peter
ace
@anniesue
Thank you Annie-Sue for your comment mine to very grotty looking old brick building that was freezing cold all your round :)
February 7th, 2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close