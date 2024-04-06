Sign up
Photo 2149
Ready to Go
Just waiting to start the Huddersfield 5km Parkrun, very busy with 744 participants
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
huddersfield
,
parkrun
Lou Ann
ace
Good for you! You sure stay active!
April 7th, 2024
Dawn
ace
Wow a fabulous attendance
April 7th, 2024
