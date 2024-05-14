Previous
Iris Sibirica by pcoulson
Iris Sibirica

My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Complementary Colours" Blue and Yellow
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Peter

I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Corinne C
A beauty!
May 14th, 2024  
KV
Love the focus, detail, and color. Fav!
May 14th, 2024  
Heather
Beautiful blue and yellow capture, Peter! And the water droplets on the petals accentuate the blue so nicely! Fav
May 14th, 2024  
George
Superb colours and the raindrops are magnificent.
May 14th, 2024  
