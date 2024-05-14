Sign up
Previous
Photo 2186
Iris Sibirica
My entry in this weeks Capture 52 challenge "Complementary Colours" Blue and Yellow
14th May 2024
14th May 24
4
4
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3873
photos
85
followers
16
following
598% complete
View this month »
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
14th May 2024 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
,
52wc-2024-w20
Corinne C
ace
A beauty!
May 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Love the focus, detail, and color. Fav!
May 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
Beautiful blue and yellow capture, Peter! And the water droplets on the petals accentuate the blue so nicely! Fav
May 14th, 2024
George
ace
Superb colours and the raindrops are magnificent.
May 14th, 2024
