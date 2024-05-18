Previous
New Photographer by pcoulson
Photo 2188

New Photographer

Our eldist grandson Ethan asked if he could go to a motorcycle race and learn how to photograph the racing from grandad. problem was I still can't drive so his mum took the both of us the racing and racing was fantastic,
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Peter

Dorothy ace
Good for Ethan, never to young to start. Glad to see he was wearing ear protectors.
May 20th, 2024  
