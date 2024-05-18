Sign up
Photo 2188
New Photographer
Our eldist grandson Ethan asked if he could go to a motorcycle race and learn how to photograph the racing from grandad. problem was I still can't drive so his mum took the both of us the racing and racing was fantastic,
18th May 2024
18th May 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365-5
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
18th May 2024 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
racing
,
motorbikes
Dorothy
ace
Good for Ethan, never to young to start. Glad to see he was wearing ear protectors.
May 20th, 2024
