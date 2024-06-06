Previous
Roberttown Remembers by pcoulson
Roberttown Remembers

Some of the yarn bombing decorations put up to remember the D-Day landings
Peter

@pcoulson
Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A lovely tribute for this very important day.
June 6th, 2024  
