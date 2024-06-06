Sign up
Photo 2207
Roberttown Remembers
Some of the yarn bombing decorations put up to remember the D-Day landings
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
Tags
d-day
,
yarn bombing
,
robberttown
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely tribute for this very important day.
June 6th, 2024
