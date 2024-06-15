Buildings in York

2 Jubbergate (top)

The older part of the building was constructed in the 14th-century, in the early-17th century, another timber-framed building was constructed over time the two become interconnected and are now a single property, by 1830 the building was a chemists and art shop, by 1870s it was a hatters' shop, in1928 the building was restored, replacing the windows and renewed some of the timber. following the reconstruction, the building served for many years as the White Rose Café, it was grade II listed status in 1954, and in 1957 it became Gert and Henry's restaurant

The Treasurers House (middle)

In the 12th century masonry from the original Treasurer's House was reused to build this replacement building, the residence served in this capacity until the 26th May 1547 when the house was surrendered to the Crown and sold on to Archbishop Robert Holgate. In 1617 the Young family added the symmetrical front and almost entirely rebuilt the house.

Barly Hall (bottom)

Barley Hall is a medieval townhouse in York. It was built around 1360 by the monks of Nostell Priory, it was extended in the 15th century, the property went into a slow decline and by the 20th century was in an increasingly poor condition, the hall was painstaking restored in the 1990’s to its medieval spender



