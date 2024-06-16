Previous
York Minster Refectory Restaurant by pcoulson
Photo 2217

York Minster Refectory Restaurant

The building was originally built as St. Peters School in 1833, becoming York Minster School in 1903. The restaurant opened in April 2023 and the official opening was conducted by King Charles and Queen Camilla just a few weeks before his Coronation
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Peter

ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely building
June 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise