Not Lost

Lostock Hall (Lancashire) WW1 memorial remembers the 686 men and boys from the village who died serving their country in the Great War, the memorial is called "Not Lost" as their names will live on forever.

A 40 foot high curved and spiralled wall of oxidised steel, the central panel of has a cut-out figure of a uniformed WW1 soldier with bowed head. On the concave/inner side of that wall, the panels that flank that cut-out figure are incised with the names of the Fallen.