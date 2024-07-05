Sign up
Previous
Photo 2236
Old Garden Shed
In need of a little tender care
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
2
2
Peter
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
3926
photos
86
followers
16
following
612% complete
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365-5
Camera
DSC-WX350
Taken
5th July 2024 9:05am
Tags
garden
,
shed
Barb
This is great, Peter! Love old, weathered buildings! The vegetation growing up the eave is a bonus!
July 5th, 2024
Peter
@bjywamer
Many thanks Barb for your lovely comment and Fav its much appreciated:)
July 5th, 2024
