Photo 2238
Western Salsify
Growing wild a Western Salsify Clock its much larger than the similar Dandelion Clock
7th July 2024
7th Jul 24
Peter
ace
@pcoulson
I live in the north of England and bought a Sony STL- A77V Digital camera in 2013, I have had a camera since the age...
5
365-5
DSC-WX350
7th July 2024 11:39am
Public
b&w
western salsify
