SOOC

Straight out of the camera shoot for this weeks Captcher 52 challenge "SOOC" of part of the walled garden and greenhouse in Clumber Park Nottinghamshire,
24th July 2024 24th Jul 24

Peter

ace
Barb ace
Great leading line to the greenhouse!
July 29th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Super composition.
July 29th, 2024  
Heather ace
Great colourful blooms along the walkway!
July 29th, 2024  
